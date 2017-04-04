IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils’ Shreyas Iyer to miss a couple of weeks due to chicken pox

Shreyas Iyer had a stellar season in the domestic circuit. (Source: File) Shreyas Iyer had a stellar season in the domestic circuit. (Source: File)

The injury list seems to be only increasing in the run up to the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Daredevils are the most recent side to be dealt a blow as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out due to chicken pox. It has been learnt that he won’t be taking part in the first few matches due to the illness.

Iyer had a stellar season in domestic cricket and even went on to score a double ton for India A in a practice match against Australia. He was also called up to the Indian team for the Dharamsala Test as backup for injured skipper Virat Kohli, although he didn’t play for the team.

Names such as Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Marsh, Quinton de Kock, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are all set to miss at least first part of the tournament. While Ashwin, Jadeja and Umesh Yadav are recuperating from the wear and tear of an unusually long home season for India, Virat Kohli is recovering from an injury he sustained in the third Test against Australia at Ranchi and is expected to make a return midway through the season. On the other hand, the likes of de Kock, Vijay and Bravo are all set to to miss the entire tournament.

IPL 10 is set to commence on April 5. In a repeat of last season’s final, champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

