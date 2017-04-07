Latest News

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils rope in Ben Hilfenhaus in place of JP Duminy

Ben Hilfenhaus has represented Australia in 27 Tests, 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and seven T20 Internationals.

Ben Hilfenhaus, the Australian fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Daredevils franchise as a replacement for South African batsman JP Duminy for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Hilfenhaus has represented Australia in 27 Tests, 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 7 T20 Internationals. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod has replaced injured Lokesh Rahul in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old Vinod has had a good run in the limited-overs formats in domestic cricket, hitting a total of 16 sixes in T20 competitions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu batsman Washington Sundar was signed by Rising Pune Supergiant as a replacement for Indian Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar represented India at the under-19 level and made his senior debut for Tamil Nadu last season.

