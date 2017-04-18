IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils are dangerous but we want to continue our home form, says SRH coach Tom Moody

Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo) Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody on Tuesday described Delhi Daredevils as a “dangerous side” but said his team would look to continue its winning run at home when they clash each other in an IPL match here tomorrow. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Delhi are a dangerous side and they got some genuine match winners. So, it is an important game, points against them will be important. We played well here, we like to continue that form,” Moody said in a pre-match press conference.

Delhi have four points from an equal number of matches, having won two and lost two. SRH, meanwhile, have six points from five matches, after losing two and winning three games. All the three wins have come at home.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Expressing happiness over his team’s campaign so far, Moody said the squad was looking forward to the challenge tomorrow and ahead in the tournament.

“I am happy the way we are playing. Two away games in Mumbai and Kolkata. Two difficult venues to play. The games were not totally in our favour. But that is history now, it’s no longer relevant. But the group is confident. We are looking forward to every challenge, we know it’s a big one tomorrow,” he said.

Replying to a query about the match they won against Kings XI Punjab, which went down to the wires, he said such matches early in the tournament would help the players as they put them under pressure to perform.

“It was a close game. It got closer than what we would have liked. In a way, I draw positives from that. I think it is important to experience a couple of close games early in the tournament. It puts the team and individuals under pressure, some real pressure. That does a lot of confidence for those players that are involved,” he said.

He said his team could have won their previous game against Punjab more easily but it “missed a couple of opportunities that would have closed the game a little bit earlier”.

Moody also said that seasoned bowler Ashish Nehra was having a “stiffness in his neck” which is a “little bit of a concern”.

Though the team was dependent on David Warner as “every side have really got their talisman”, other batsmen stepped up when it needed, Moody said.

“This year, probably more so than than last year, I feel depth of our batting, probably little bit more confident and ready for chance,” said the Australian.

He said seasoned players like Kane Williamson and young players, who have been sitting out so far, will get their opportunities.

