IPL 2017 DD vs SRH: We told ourselves to play without fear and we did that, says Karun Nair

They were struggling for form and had suffered a 10-wicket defeat in their previous match but Delhi Daredevils turned things around and beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League match at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

After being dismissed for their lowest ever IPL total, Delhi were beaten by Kings XI Punjab in their last match. The young team were without experienced captain Zaheer Khan. But, Karun Nair, who is stading in for Zaheer, said that they forget the defeat and played without fear on Tuesday.

“We told ourselves, we are a young team, and we should play like a young team. Go out there, play without fear, and we just did that,” Nair said after the Daredevils chased down the target of 186 with five balls to spare. I think the bowlers gave it their all, and if we had caught that catch they wouldn’t have got that far,” he said.

Even Nair, who had made only 89 runs from eight matches so far, returned to form with a 20-ball 39 but the Delhi captain said that he was disappointed to get out after getting the start.

“A bit disappointed to get out after getting a start, but glad to get some runs finally and hoping to kick on from here,” said Nair, who smashed five fours and two sixes in his knock.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won six and lost four and got one washout so far, posted 185 for the loss of three wickets batting first but failed to stop Delhi. Captain David Warner said that the target was a tough one but Delhi played well to win the game.

It’s been a little bogey, playing away. The wicket sort of held up a little bit, early on, and we thought 186 was a tough target. They played really well to win it, unreal,” he said. “The slower balls were holding up a little, and we did not want to be too predictable, but we maybe bowled too many quicker balls today.”

After the win, Delhi moved to the sixth spot in the points table with six points from nine matches. This keeps their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. Hyderabad remained at third position with 13 points from 11 games.

