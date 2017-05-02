IPL 2017 DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils show intent with bat, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Corey Anderson remained unbeaten on 41 off 24 balls for Delhi. (Source: BCCI) Corey Anderson remained unbeaten on 41 off 24 balls for Delhi. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils came up with a collective batting effort to snap a six-match losing streak and move to number six in the points table. Their batsmen played with intent and chased down a 186-run target with six wickets and five balls remaining against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The young Delhi team, which had failed to impress with the bat, showed the attacking nature with each batsmen with each batsmen who batted scoring at strike rate of more than 125. This helped them chase down the target with ease with Corey Anderson anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 41 off just 24 balls. He hit three sixes and one four in his innings.

Karun Nair, the stand-in captain for Delhi, won the toss and asked Hyderabad to bat. The Kotla pitch was on the slower side but Hyderabad were and put on 66 runs in the powerplay. Warner was the only batsman dismissed in the powerplay but not before getting a quick 30.

The visitors slowed down in the middle orders and lost wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson. But, regular slip-ups in the field and dropped catches allowed Hyderabad to chip away and Yuvraj Singh was the lucky batsman as he given two reprieves.

He made most of them and made an unbeaten 44-ball 70 and his stand of 93 runs with Mosis Henriques took his team to 185 for 3.

Responding to the big total, Delhi openers were brisk with Sanju Samson and Nair and reached 62 for the loss of one wicket at the end of the powerplay. Samson had fallen for a 19-ball 24.

Nair, who had only 89 runs from 8 matche before this, then joined hands with Rishabh Pant and scored 39 off 20 balls to lay the platform for Delhi.

Pant and Shreyas Iyer carried the momentum forward but they fell in quick succession after scoring 34 off 20 balls and 35 off 24 balls respectively.

In the end, Anderson and Chris Morris took the responsibility upon them selves and attacked the bowlers at will. They shared a 41-run stand off just 19 balls to take Delhi home, both remaining unbeaten.

