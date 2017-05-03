IPL 2017 DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils return to winnings ways, get praise from twitterati

Corey Anderson helped Delhi win with his 24-ball 41. (Source: BCCI) Corey Anderson helped Delhi win with his 24-ball 41. (Source: BCCI)

Before Tuesday, Delhi Daredevils had not scored more than 155 in the second in innings. But it was a different story on Tuesday as Delhi chased down 186-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad to end a six-match losing streak.

Delhi, who were bottom of the points table, moved to sixth after this win with six points. Hyderbad, who were third before this match, remained at the same position with 13 points, three behind leaders Mumbai Indians.

The batting line-up of Delhi, criticsed throughout the season for lack of experience, showed exemplary courage in the chase and won with five balls to spare.

Corey Anderson was the star of the chase as he smashed 41 runs off 24 balls and remained unbeaten for Delhi. This was after the earlier batsmen had set the perfect platform.

Okay, at least #DelhiDaredevils have shown pre-season critics who rated them that they had a reason to! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 May 2017

Delhi next play Gujarat Lions on Thursday.

