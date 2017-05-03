Latest News

IPL 2017 DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils return to winnings ways, get praise from twitterati

Delhi Daredevils keep play-off hopes alive by beating Sunrisers Hyderbad by six wickets at Kotla.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2017 12:17 am
Corey Anderson helped Delhi win with his 24-ball 41.

Before Tuesday, Delhi Daredevils had not scored more than 155 in the second in innings. But it was a different story on Tuesday as Delhi chased down 186-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad to end a six-match losing streak.

Delhi, who were bottom of the points table, moved to sixth after this win with six points. Hyderbad, who were third before this match, remained at the same position with 13 points, three behind leaders Mumbai Indians.

The batting line-up of Delhi, criticsed throughout the season for lack of experience, showed exemplary courage in the chase and won with five balls to spare.

Corey Anderson was the star of the chase as he smashed 41 runs off 24 balls and remained unbeaten for Delhi. This was after the earlier batsmen had set the perfect platform.

Delhi next play Gujarat Lions on Thursday.

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

