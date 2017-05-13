IPL 2017, DD vs RPS: Ben Stokes takes a stunner on boundary ropes; watch video

Ben Stokes takes a catch at boundary ropes during RPS’ match against DD. (Source: BCCI) Ben Stokes takes a catch at boundary ropes during RPS’ match against DD. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League ten’s highest auctioned player Ben Stokes has certainly proved his worth for his franchise Rising Pune Supergiant. He has a hundred to his name in the IPL 2017 and has picked up wickets on crucial stages and has been clinical in the field as well.

During Pune’s match against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz shah Kotla ground, Ben Stokes came up with an all-round performance as he first caused a run-out in a direct throw, then picked up a couple of wickets and later took a mind blowing catch in the deep.

It happened on the penultimate ball of Daredevils’ innings when Mohammed Shami smashed a length delivery from Jaydev Unadkat over the mid-wicket area. But Stokes’ athleticism in the outfield not only saved six runs for his side but also helped them pick a wicket. The Englishman first jumped in the air and got a hand on the ball to throw it inside and then came back to take the catch.

Delhi Daredevils piled up a total of 168 runs at the cost of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs after Karun Nair chipped in with 64 runs in the process. Unadkat returned with figures of 29/2 in 4 overs.

Rising Pune Supergiant in reply failed to win the match in Delhi. The visitors had a dismal start to the chase but soon grabbed the pace when Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary came in to provide a partnership to them but the efforts were never enough to take Pune over the line. Tiwary scored 60 and he was cleaned by Pat Cummins on the last ball of the innings.

