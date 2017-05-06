IPL 2017 DD vs MI: Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard take Mumbai Indians to 146-run win, into play-offs

Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons scored fifties for Mumbai. (Source: BCCI) Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons scored fifties for Mumbai. (Source: BCCI)

The scores of Delhi Daredevils in their last three match read – 68, 214 for 3 and 66. After being bowled out by Kings XI Punjab for 68, their lowest ever in IPL, Delhi did even worse against Mumbai Indians and were bowled out for 66, suffering a 146-run defeat, the worst ever in IPL history.

The win over Delhi made Mumbai the first team to qualify for the play-offs as they have 18 points from 11 games and a positive net run-rate. After the loss, Delhi suffered a big blow to their play-off chances but they can still qualify by winning all their remaining matches and hope of other results to go their way as well.

The Mumbai domination began with Lendl Simmons demolishing the Delhi attack. The West Indian replaced Jos Buttler in the line-up for the first game this season and made the most of the outing. He smashed 66 runs and with Parthiv Patel gave an excellent start to Mumbai. They made 79 runs for the opening wicket off 51 balls.

Simmons’ 43-ball innings had five fours and four sixes and it laid the perfect platform for the incoming batsmen to launch an allout attack. Mumbai sensed the same and promoted Pollard to number three. He joined his fellow West Indian in the attack and remained unbeaten for a 63-run innings off 35 balls. Hardik Pandya’s 14-ball 29 at death took Mumbai to 212 for the loss of three wickets.

And if that was not bad for Delhi, it became worse as Sanju Samson was dismissed of the first ball of the innings, caught at deep fine-leg off Mitchell McClenaghan.

Delhi continued their attacking approach but lost wickets at regular intervals to lose way. Shreyas Iyer was the next to go followed by Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair and Corey Anderson as Delhi slipped to 35 for 5 inside the powerplay.

Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma, who picked three wickets each completed the win by removing the lower order in the next 7.4 overs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd