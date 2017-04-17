IPL 2017, DD vs KKR: Rishabh Pant hits Umesh Yadav for 26 in an over

Rishabh Pant hit two fours and three sixes off Umesh Yadav’s over. (Source: BCCI) Rishabh Pant hit two fours and three sixes off Umesh Yadav’s over. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, made most of the batting powerplay but lost their way as the openers departed in quick succession. KKR slipped in tight overs to reduce the hosts to 119 after 16 overs of the innings. With just four to play, Delhi needed a special effort to cross the 150-run mark and Rishabh Pant delivered. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The left-hander hit the Indian seamer for three sixes and two fours to change the complexion of the match. All three maximums were right out of the middle of the blade and sailed over the ropes, with ease. Two smart boundaries further pushed the total and made it a bad day at the office for Umesh. Pant was looking dangerous as he scored 38 runs off 16 balls but no more damage was done as he mishit a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery to Gambhir in the ring.

Yadav was the most expensive bowler for the visitors as he conceded 53 runs from his quota of four overs. Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden IPL century against Rising Pune Supegiant in a winning cause, was Delhi’s top scorer with 39 runs.

Pant has been in terrific form this season and has been scoring a lot of runs at a rapid strike rate. He also became the first Indian batsman to hit fastest first class century after he reached triple figures in just 48 balls against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy 2016-17 season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd