IPL 2017: David Warner’s brutal knock takes SRH to 48-run win over KKR, twitterati reacts

The win helps SRH maintain their third position on the IPL table.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 1:09 am
ipl 2017, srh vs kkr, sunrisers hyderabad vs kolkata knight riders, ipl 10, david warner, cricket news, cricket, sport news, indian express He smashed 10 fours and eight sixes on the way to his total. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the beat table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs on Sunday. Put to chase a whopping 210, KKR managed to make 161 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. The win helps SRH maintain their third position on the IPL table.

SRH’s mammoth total was set up due to a whirlwind innings from skipper David Warner’s whirlwind knock of 126 off just 59 balls. He smashed 10 fours and eight sixes on the way to the total. Warner shared a 139-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. This was followed by a partnership with Kane Williamson. Warner was finally dismissed by Chris Woakes off a catch by Gautam Gambhir. Williamson was then joined by Yuvraj Singh and they took SRH beyond the 200-run mark.

KKR got off to a shaky start as they lost both Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir early. But Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa gave hope to the visitors. Uthappa got yet another 50 but the target was well out of reach for KKR all along. Manish Pandey was the first to go while Uthappa followed suit. It was then smooth sailing for SRH who have now notched up their sixth win of the season and are third on the IPL table. Despite this loss, KKR remain top of the table.

Here are a few reactions to their win: 

SRH next play Delhi Daredevils on May 2.

