IPL 2017: David Warner’s brutal knock takes SRH to 48-run win over KKR, twitterati reacts

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the beat table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs on Sunday. Put to chase a whopping 210, KKR managed to make 161 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. The win helps SRH maintain their third position on the IPL table.

SRH’s mammoth total was set up due to a whirlwind innings from skipper David Warner’s whirlwind knock of 126 off just 59 balls. He smashed 10 fours and eight sixes on the way to the total. Warner shared a 139-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. This was followed by a partnership with Kane Williamson. Warner was finally dismissed by Chris Woakes off a catch by Gautam Gambhir. Williamson was then joined by Yuvraj Singh and they took SRH beyond the 200-run mark.

KKR got off to a shaky start as they lost both Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir early. But Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa gave hope to the visitors. Uthappa got yet another 50 but the target was well out of reach for KKR all along. Manish Pandey was the first to go while Uthappa followed suit. It was then smooth sailing for SRH who have now notched up their sixth win of the season and are third on the IPL table. Despite this loss, KKR remain top of the table.

Here are a few reactions to their win:

Warner faced 40 balls in the first ten overs – 67% of SRH’s deliveries – before facing 19 of the next 38 balls & being dismissed. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 30 April 2017

Mighty impressive again from #SRH. No team is making as much of the resources available as @SunRisers is — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 30 April 2017

Best win yet this season by Hyderabad given quality of opponent. KKR thoroughly outplayed, virtually from first over of the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 30 April 2017

SRH next play Delhi Daredevils on May 2.

