IPL 2017: David Warner wins Orange Cap, Ben Stokes Most Valuable Player, list of IPL awards

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday. Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to win the title a third time. With that, they have become the most successful team in the history of the league, surpassing the two wins for Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

It has been an unusual season in the way that quite a few low totals have been defended. This includes the final in which Mumbai Indians successfully defended a total of 129. Let us take a look at the awards that were given out at the end of the final.

Orange Cap – David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad could not reach the final but they were one of the strongest teams in the tournament and skipper David Warner led by example. He had struggled in the preceding Test series against India for Australia but came back into his usual, aggressive best in the IPL. Warner ended the season with 641 runs to his name. He was followed in the standings by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir with 498 runs and so, won the Orange Cap comfortably.

Purple Cap – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is winning his second Purple Cap on the trot, the first player to do so. Just as David Warner in the batting line up, Bhuvneshwar led the SRH bowling attack from the front and proved to be a nightmare for batsmen in the death overs. In the 14 matches that he played, Bhuvneshwar picked 26 wickets. This includes a five-wicket haul against Kings XI Punjab. His figures in that game was 5/19. He was followed in the standings by Pune’s Jaydev Unadkat with 24.

Most Valuable Player – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes came into the tournament as the most expensive player in the auctions. Very soon, he went about justifying that tag. Rising Pune Supergiant had endured a rather slow start and Stokes was at the helm of the turnaround. With the ball, he took 12 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 26.33. This includes a personal best of 3/18. Stokes also has a century to his name that he scored against Gujarat Lions, almost single-handedly leading Pune to victory in that match. He has scored a total of 316 runs in 12 matches. Add to that his fielding ability and Ben Stokes was almost a one-man army that Pune missed in the final.

Stylish player of the season – Gautam Gambhir

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper proved that he remains one of the best opening batsmen in the country. KKR’s first match against Gujarat Lions was an announcement of Gambhir’s ability as he stood by as the perfect deputy to the fiery Chris Lynn. He also proved his capability as captain as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off some incredible results. The most tangible effect of Gambhir’s captaincy would be the promotion of Sunil Narine to the top of the order. After an unfavourable outing for India in the Test series against England, Gambhir proved that he remains one of the best brains in cricket in IPL 2017

Fair Play Award – Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions may have finished a lowly seventh on the league table with just 4 wins from 14 matches but they were top of the standings for the Fairplay awards. It was Sunrisers Hyderabad who won the award last season.

Emerging player award – Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi may have only 11 wickets to his name but he has been responsible for turning around quite a few matches for Gujarat Lions. He has been one of the revelations of the season for Gujarat and has opened the bowling attack on a quite a few occasions. He has also stepped up in the death overs.

