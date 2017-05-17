David Warner brings up 4000 runs in IPL

David Warner went past 4000-run mark in the IPL. (Source: BCCI) David Warner went past 4000-run mark in the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and opener David Warner brought up his 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League in the IPL Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. The defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against two-time champions KKR and the winner of this match will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier which will be played on Friday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Warner has been pretty consistent with the bat in this edition of the IPL for his franchise Hyderabad. The skipper of the Hyderabad franchise has already crossed 600 runs in this season of the IPL and is way ahead of his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan in the tally of the highest run-getter. The runs tally of the aggressive batsman also consists of a hundred in this edition. Sunrisers Hyderabad stood at number three position in the points table after they won 8 out of the 14 matches and faced loss in 5 matches.

He was eventually dismissed for a 35-ball 37 against Kolkata Knight Riders after the left-hander failed to read a straight delivery from spinner Piyush Chawla which dismantled the stumps behind him.

Warner is one of those batsmen in the cash rich league who have been able to carry a good form. In the last edition too, Warner stood on number two behind Virat Kohli in the list of the highest run-getter. Though, he was well behind the RCB skipper but still had 848 runs to his name at an average of 60.57. Kohli went on to score 973 runs in that edition.

