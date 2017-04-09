IPL 2017: David Warner lends a helping hand to Basil Thampi, watch video

In a fine gesture David Warner handed the shoe back and completed the run. (Source: BCCI) In a fine gesture David Warner handed the shoe back and completed the run. (Source: BCCI)

As David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad romped to a comfortable victory against Gujarat Lions, the spirit of cricket was upheld by some genuine sportsmanship by Warner. It was visible in the tenth over of the match when Moises Henriques hit a ball down the ground. Bowler Basil Thampi tried to stop it but in the process lost his shoe. Herein, Warner was of some assistance to Basil Thampi after the bowler lost his footwear after his run-up and in a fine gesture Warner handed the shoe back and completed the run.

The entire stadium along with the coaching staff of SRH saw the lighter side of the incident.

It turned out to be more or less one way traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, as hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home with a comfortable 9 wickets win against Gujarat Lions. Opener David Warner blew away the Gujarat bowling attack to win their match in IPL 10. Gujarat had set a paltry target of 136 runs for SRH to chase and the latter reached that target with 27 balls to spare.

Initially the Gujarat Lions got a lucky breakthrough with Dhawan skewing a full toss and apart from that Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked in complete control. Gujarat Lions have the same problem in the bowling department.

Warner found perfect support from Moises Henriques at the other end who scored his second successive fifty in this edition. Almost fittingly, Warner got the job done with a six and the duo remained unbeaten at the end with Warner on 76 and Henriques on 52.

