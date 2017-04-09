Latest News

IPL 2017: David Warner lends a helping hand to Basil Thampi, watch video

David Warner showed some genuine sportsmanship by offering Basil Thampi his lost shoe.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 9, 2017 9:43 pm
In a fine gesture David Warner handed the shoe back and completed the run. (Source: BCCI)

As David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad romped to a comfortable victory against Gujarat Lions, the spirit of cricket was upheld by some genuine sportsmanship by Warner. It was visible in the tenth over of the match when Moises Henriques hit a ball down the ground. Bowler Basil Thampi tried to stop it but in the process lost his shoe. Herein, Warner was of some assistance to Basil Thampi after the bowler lost his footwear after his run-up and in a fine gesture Warner handed the shoe back and completed the run.

The entire stadium along with the coaching staff of SRH saw the lighter side of the incident.

It turned out to be more or less one way traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, as hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home with a comfortable 9 wickets win against Gujarat Lions. Opener David Warner blew away the Gujarat bowling attack to win their match in IPL 10. Gujarat had set a paltry target of 136 runs for SRH to chase and the latter reached that target with 27 balls to spare.

Initially the Gujarat Lions got a lucky breakthrough with Dhawan skewing a full toss and apart from that Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked in complete control. Gujarat Lions have the same problem in the bowling department.
Warner found perfect support from Moises Henriques at the other end who scored his second successive fifty in this edition. Almost fittingly, Warner got the job done with a six and the duo remained unbeaten at the end with Warner on 76 and Henriques on 52.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Rishabh Pant's effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai