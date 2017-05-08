IPL 2017: David Miller, Hashim Amla fly back to South Africa for England ODI series

David Miller and Hashim Amla return to South Africa David Miller and Hashim Amla return to South Africa

Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that the absence of two of their star players, David Miller and Hashim Amla, does not hurt the team’s chances of making it to the knockout stages of Indian Premier League. Both the South African cricketers left the tournament to be part of the South Africa team which will play England in a three-match one-day international series beginning May 24. Before the first game, there are two practice matches schedule, on May 19 and 21.

Miller and Amla left for South Africa on Monday while Kagiso Rabada, who was with Delhi Daredevils, left on Sunday. In an Instagram post, Miller shared a photo with Amla from the flight. In his post, Miller thanked Kings XI and his ‘wingman’ Amla. He also wrote that he always has a blast in the country.

“Until next time India.. Always a blast here. Thanks @kxipofficial family and my wingman #. #kxip #ipl10 #emirates #hometime” Miller wrote with the photo.

Apart from Miller and Amla, Faf du Plessis of Rising Pune Supergiants and Chris Morris of Delhi Daredevils have to leave for South Africa. AB de Villiers is also playing the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Imran Tahir is with Pune.

