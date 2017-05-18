IPL 2017: Cuteness overload as David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan’s kids root for SRH against KKR; see pic

David Warner’s daughter, Shikhar Dhawan’s son cheer for SRH. (Source: Instagram) David Warner’s daughter, Shikhar Dhawan’s son cheer for SRH. (Source: Instagram)

Sunrisers Hyderabad might have lost the eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night but the David Warner-led side never really had a lack of support for them.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

On Wednesday, David Warner’s wife Candice Warner took to social media and uploaded a picture of her daughter with Shikhar Dhawan’s son as the two kids held SRH flags in their hands on her Instagram account. The picture read, “These two can’t wait to cheer their daddy’s on tonight. @davidwarner31 @shikhardofficial @sunrisershyd #orangearmy.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad were up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator match in Bangalore. Gautam Gambhir after winning the toss asked Warner’s Hyderabad franchise to bat first.

SRH lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings but a 50-run partnership between skipper Warner and Kane Williamson provided some resistance to the defending champions. Williamson was later undone by Nathan Coulter-Nile for 24 while Warner was cleaned up by Piyush Chawla for 37. No other SRH batsmen chipped in with any big score and they were restricted to 128/7 in the allotted 20 overs before rain delayed the start of Kolkata innings.

A heavy shower in Bangalore reduced the target for KKR to 48 runs in 6 overs. Gambhir-led side had a dismal start to their innings as they were left tottering at 12/3 in the second over. But captain Gautam Gambhir who came in at number four played a responsible knock for his side as he remained unbeaten at 32 to guide his team to a win by 7 wickets. Kolkata will now play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier at the same venue on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd