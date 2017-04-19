IPL 2017: Chris Gayle’s special ‘Salt Bae’ celebration after scoring blistering fifty

Chris Gayle came roaring back to form against the Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL) Chris Gayle came roaring back to form against the Gujarat Lions. (Source: IPL)

Chris Gayle came blazing back to form when he brought the ‘Gayle-storm’ back into the IPL. The Gujarat Lions were unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of it on Tuesday. Gayle is also known to be a sensation in social media due to his habit of flaunting his over the top lifestyle. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Chris Gayle had a special celebration when he got to his 50, off just 23 balls, against the Gujarat Lions on Tuesday. After getting to the threshold, he slapped his bat, went down on one knee and made the ‘Salt Bae’ salt sprinkling action. For the uninitiated, Turkey-based cook Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, the name of his Instagram handle, became a social media sensation in January 2017 with his “Ottoman Steak” video. Every video ends with him sprinkling salt in his typical way.

The action has become a bit of a trend in sports. Recently Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck had marked his comeback goal with that action while Bayer Leverkusen duo Hakan Calhanoglu and Omer Toprak did the same after scoring in the German Bundesliga. It has now made its way into cricket through Chris Gayle.

Gayle had failed to lift off in this season of the IPL and had even been dropped from the RCB line up on one occasion to accommodate AB de Villiers. When he started his innings on Wednesday, he was only three runs short of becoming the first batsman to get to 10,000 T20 runs.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

He did look jittery in the beginning but once he crossed the threshold, Gayle started going after the bowlers. Soon enough, he was dealing only in boundaries and sixes. Luck also favoured him as he survived a brilliant catch from Brendon McCullum due to the former New Zealand captain’s hat touching the boundary line.

