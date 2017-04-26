IPL 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara will hopefully prove his worth in T20 cricket, says Virender Sehwag

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a part of Kings XI Punjab earlier. (Source: Express Photo) Cheteshwar Pujara has been a part of Kings XI Punjab earlier. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that he hopes Cheteshwar Pujara will come up to the expectations in T20 cricket. Sehwag also praised South Africa and Kings XI Punjab batsman Hashim Amla’s batting ability and how the Proteas batsman easily adapts to different formats.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Amla knows how to adapt to different formats, he knows how to play in what situation. As far as Pujara is concerned, he played for us but may be the hopes we had from him he did not come up to that expectations. But this happens when you play only one format, it becomes difficult to play in other format. Pujara’s reputation is that of a wonderful Test batsman and not T20. Hope in coming years, he will improve his skills for the shorter format and hope he gets picked by some team next year”, Sehwag said.

“Amla is among top five to six batsmen in world cricket. He is an asset. He is talking to youngsters like Manan Vohra and results are coming. He is a nice person and a great player,” he said.

Talking about the distinguished abilities that a player has, Sehwag was seen vocal about he himself built his image in the cricketing world and the kind of service he provided to the team.

“I also wanted to become Sachin Tendulkar, but I quickly realised that I cannot become like him and cannot give performance the way he did or play shots as him. I had to create my own image and I played what was natural for me. “This is the advice I give the youngsters. I tell them that you can learn from other players, but you cannot copy them. Be what you are, this is what I tell them,” said Sehwag.

“I tell them people will give them advice, but their job is to take the best advice and adapt the same in their batting or bowling. In our country, everyone gives advice but player should take what suits him as an individual. “I speak to players and tell them to be mentally tough because one can improve skills, but to be mentally strong it takes years for that. And when one becomes mentally tough, it helps your self confidence and self belief,” he said.

Kings XI Punjab are presently sitting at number fifth position in the points table with three wins in seven matches and the former Kings XI player emphasised on winning the remaining matches to reach the play-offs.

“Out of remaining seven matches we will have to win 4-5, only then can we qualify for the playoffs. What is more important than win is the process to achieve that, which is playing good cricket in all departments. In last match, we showed that,” he said. “What sometimes happens in a long tournament is that you seldom tend to give a consistent performance, but when your bowlers perform and batting unit clicks, then win becomes easy, added Sehwag.

The former Indian opener also talked about the dependence on foreign players and the limitation of playing just four overseas cricketers in the line up adds to the pressure.

“I feel among the batting lot we depend on our foreign players. Even if two out of the four foreign players perform, we tend to be in good position,” he said.

“When we meet, we talk that we have to win the championship. The goal can be achieved in only one way, which is performance. “My responsibility is to create an environment in which a player gives his best performance. I can create such environment in the dressing room and in the team, but I cannot go out and perform for them, he added.

Kings XI Punjab will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:28 pm

