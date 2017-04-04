IPL 2017: Carlos Brathwaite clears the air on early arrival for Delhi Daredevils

Reports had emerged which seemed to suggest that Brathwaite had chosen to go to India to play in the IPL rather than play in the ODI series. (Source: File) Reports had emerged which seemed to suggest that Brathwaite had chosen to go to India to play in the IPL rather than play in the ODI series. (Source: File)

West Indies allrounder Carlos Brathwaite has categorically stated that he has not declined to play for the West Indies ODI side in order to join his Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils this week.

Earlier reports had emerged which seemed to suggest that Brathwaite had chosen to go to India to play in the IPL rather than play in the ODI series, which prompted the 28-year-old to go on social media to explain he’d been dropped.

On a message on twitter, Brathwaite wrote, “Just to clear up a obvious misunderstanding, I was omitted from the ODI squad, hence my early arrival for IPL. All the best to ODI team”

West Indies head coach Stuart Law had earlier said that Carlos Brathwaite’s dropping from the one-day side to face Pakistan will afford the talented all-rounder the chance to further improve his weaknesses and return a stronger player.

The 28-year-old Brathwaite was left out of the 13-man squad to face Pakistan in a three-match series starting in Guyana on Friday, and will now head to the Indian Premier League to take up his contract with Delhi Daredevils.

