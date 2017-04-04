IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum’s trolls RCB’s rising injury list

Brendon McCullum suggested bringing out his former New Zealand team mate and RCB coach Daniel Vettori to solve their injury problems. (Source: File) Brendon McCullum suggested bringing out his former New Zealand team mate and RCB coach Daniel Vettori to solve their injury problems. (Source: File)

Ab De Villiers confirmed on Tuesday that he won’t be playing the first match of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League set to take place on April 5. He is the latest of a string of Royal Challengers Bangalore players to be ruled out due to injury.

RCB have been beset by injuries and player withdrawals even before their campaign has commenced this season. But Brendon McCullum saw the lighter side of things and suggested that the team may have to bring out their coach Daniel Vettori to cope with the injuries. “Dodgy back again bro? You fellas almost need to roll out the coach for game 1!?” he said in reply to de Villiers’ original tweet announcing his withdrawal from the opening fixture.

@ABdeVilliers17 @ShaneRWatson33 @RCBTweets Dodgy back again bro? You fellas almost need to roll out the coach for game 1!? — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) 4 April 2017

de Villiers didn’t seem to mind that.

McCullum then showed that he still trusts his former New Zealand team mate’s abilities with the ball.

@ABdeVilliers17 @ShaneRWatson33 @RCBTweets He would prob still get his 2 for 18 off 4 overs! Proper bowler! Catch u soon, quick recovery bro — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) 4 April 2017

Captain Virat Kohli confirmed that he would not be playing for the first few weeks at least while Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to miss the entire season. Pacer Mitchell Starc earlier announced that he won’t be playing for RCB this time in the IPL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd