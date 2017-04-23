Latest News

IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum’s bat auctioned for $12000

Brendon McCullum's bat was auctioned for a sum of $12000 for jockey Rebecca's family during the IPL tournament.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 23, 2017 10:46 pm
Brendon McCullum, Brendon McCullum news, Brendon McCullum updates, Brendon McCullum bat, Brendon McCullum batting, Gujarat Lions, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Brendon McCullum’s bat that was auctioned. (Source: Twitter)

Brendon McCullum’s bat was auctioned for a sum of $12000 to raise funds for jockey Rebecca’s family who was killed from injuries during a fall at a race. His bat went up for auction and was bought by Ray Coupland and named after one of his star horses ‘Coup Ray’ .

The Gujarat Lions player took to social media and wrote on his Twitter, “The bat i put up for auction to raise money for fallen jockey Rebecca Black’s family. It sold for 12k. Ill use it 2day v @KKRiders”.

 

McCullum scored 33 runs in Gujarat Lions’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders with this ‘Coup Ray’ bat. McCulum is a part of Gujarat Lions franchise side in this Indian Premier League and has scored 33, 72, 64, 49, 5 and 35 so far. McCullum has been in sublime form in this IPL.

Gujarat Lions took on Kings XI Punjab in their latest encounter on Sunday where they lost by 26 runs. In the contest, Gujarat batted second and couldn’t match the target of 189 runs. McCullum could only muster six runs in the chase to walk back in just the first over.

