IPL 2017: BCCI to release IPL match funds before start of league

Remodelling the IPL payment method, the Committee of Administrators (COA) on Thursday agreed to release match funds to state associations before they host their first match. As per norm, each staging association gets Rs 60 lakh to host every IPL match. From the total amount, Rs 30 lakh is paid by the IPL franchise before the start while BCCI used to pay its share two weeks after the completion of the League.

However, in a departure from the current norm, the COA after a meeting with the officials from 10 state associations has decided that the BCCI’s share will also be paid before the start of the IPL season. “We will get the entire amount before the first match at each centre. The COA was very receptive to our suggestions and said that from this edition the Rs 30 lakh per match that BCCI disburses for staging associations, it will be paid before the first match,” Presidents of a state unit told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The representatives of 10 staging units (Delhi, Karnataka, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, UP, Hyderabad, Saurashtra, MP) met the COA to discuss disbursement of funds. Therefore as per Thursday’s decision, the likes of Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore will be getting a minimum of Rs 4.20 Cr (Rs 60 lakh per match for minimum 7 games) before the start of the first match. Similarly, UPCA which is hosting two matches in Kanpur, will get Rs 1.20 Cr.

Asked if there was any kind of animosity or bad blood between the state unit officials and COA, the senior office-bearer rubbished the rumours. “It was a very cordial meeting. The best part was that COA and the officials of staging unit are all on the same page. If there are some disgruntled members, it’s their headache but the staging units were all on the same page,” he said.

On Thursday, only Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji represented the COA as Ramchandra Guha and Vikram Limaye were not present.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now