IPL 2017: Ashish Nehra’s dance moves, Harbhajan Singh’s love for ‘Gilli Danda’ dominate social media

The IPL is always a stage where we get to see the lighter side to our favourite players.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 17, 2017 9:01 pm
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl posts, yuvraj singh, ashish nehra, sunrisers hyderabad, kings xi punjab, ravindra jadeja, gujarat lions, virat kohli, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Ashish Nehra may possess some deadly pace but it doesn’t seem to be the case when it comes to dancing feet. (Source: Facebook)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is up and running. While it has produced some of the most compelling T20 matches over the years, it also no secret that the IPL is that time of the year when players do show off their talent other than what they possess with the ball and the bat. From the post match parties of the first few seasons to the number of behind the scenes snipets that is revealed, the IPL is a stage where we get to see the lighter side of our favourite cricket stars.

This season, with players and teams being active on social media platforms more than ever before, we have got to see quite a few posts despite the season still being in its early stages. Some of them are just plain hilarious, like Ashish Nehra’s attempts at nailing some dance moves for a commercial with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh.

Another one was Harbhajan Singh enjoying a round of Gilli-Danda.

Mumbai Indians uploaded a video of the team lip-syncing to The Black Eyed Peas’ ‘I Got A Feeling.’

The Gujrat Lions have been in need of some inspiration in these early stages of the season. It is hence no surprise that they welcomed Ravindra Jadeja back into the team with open hands.

The Kings XI Punjab uploaded a video in which David Miller, Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel spoke about three things that probably no one knew about them before this.

