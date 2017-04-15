IPL 2017: After Tye, the noose for Supergiant

Andrew Tye produced the second hat-trick of the day, but unlike Badree’s, his ended up on the right side of the result. (Photo: BCCI) Andrew Tye produced the second hat-trick of the day, but unlike Badree’s, his ended up on the right side of the result. (Photo: BCCI)

A once-overweight bowler

Last time, Andrew Tye ran into India, his international career nearly derailed. The slower-ball specialist froze, didn’t trust himself to bowl his famous knuckle balls in two games, couldn’t defend 17 runs in the final over in a T20 – the over that resuscitated Yuvraj Singh’s career as he was fed with tripe on his pads and he helped him with a six and a four on a manic January night in Sydney in 2016. Yuvraj was struggling until then to put bat on ball, Aussie commentators were almost sledging him on air, and who knows he might well have been dropped for good by India if not for Tye’s generosity that night. This time around India has thrown up a dream IPL debut for Tye — a five-for including a hat-trick.

Not bad for a guy who was overweight and vomiting four years back as Perth Scorchers coach Justin Langer tried to whip him into shape for Big Bash. “There was 15 weeks of pre-season at least. Three running sessions a week. So at least 45 vomits. I was comfortably 40-50 metres behind the pack in every single run that we did. I just kept pushing myself trying to catch them. Eventually the lactic acid would make me throw up,” he has said in the past. Even Langer, the man responsible for changing Tye’s career, thought he wouldn’t make it but somehow the unfit Tye transformed himself, picked up great slower-ball skills, and transformed himself into a T20 bowler to reckon with.

Knuckle ball

Knuckle ball isn’t new to Indian audience as Zaheer Khan used to deploy it really well, even picking wickets with it in the 2011 World Cup final. But it’s still the most uncommon of the various slower ones in international circuit. It took Tye nearly a year and half to perfect it and boy, did it deliver for him on the big IPL night. The hattrick would catch more attention and it came in the last over of the innings but the most important knuckle ball that turned around the game had come much earlier in the 13th over when he removed Ben Stokes.

There is no change in his arm speed, and the batsmen need to pick up the fact that the when the arm comes up and over for release, the middle finger isn’t visible on top of the ball because it has been bent and knuckling the ball over from behind. Stokes didn’t pick it and ended up playing all around a full ball that dipped and was bowled.

Perhaps, the knuckle ball that helped him complete the hat-trick and the five-for was even better to look as it was fuller, and dipped rapidly on Shardul Thakur who was trapped plumb in front. The previous two balls had Ankit Sharma holing out to long-off and Manoj Tiwary caught at deep midwicket boundary and if not for a surprising drop in the last ball by the usually brilliant Ravindra Jadeja, Tye would have ended up with a 6-for. But five isn’t bad for a guy who would have languished as indoor cricket officer in Perth if not for his remarkable persistence and a little bit of help from Langer.

A catch and a knock

Before IPL, Gujarat captain Suresh Raina wasn’t in great space professionally. There were murmurs about his commitment to the game, doubts over his fitness, and he was even dropped from the central contracts by BCCI. In a chat with this newspaper, he said he will use IPL to silence the critics. On Saturday he silenced the fitness-doubters with a fabulous left-handed reflex catch at first slip. Ajinkya Rahane had pushed hard at a Praveen Kumar delivery and the ball was flying rapidly past Raina when he arched back, put his left hand out to pull off a blinder. He then kept his cool even as Steve Smith threatened to combine with Rahul Tripathi and Ben Stokes to propel Pune to a huge total, changed his bowlers around, and later in the night, steered Gujarat home with an unbeaten 35. Not a bad way to bring up Gujarat’s first win of the tournament.

Brief scores: Rising Pune Supergiant 171 for 8 in 20 overs (Steve Smith 43 off 28, Ben Stokes 25 off 18, Ankit Sharma 25 off 15, MS Dhoni 5 off 8, Andrew Tye 5/17, DR Smith 1/10) beat Gujarat Lions 172 for 3 in 18overs (DR Smith 47 off 30, B McCullum 49 off 32, S Raina 35* off 22, A Finch 33* off 19, Shardul Thakur 1/14) by seven wickets in Rajkot.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now