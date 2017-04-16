IPL 2017: Aaron Finch misses Mumbai Indians contest after losing kit bag

Aaron Finch has been dropped in the match against Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI) Aaron Finch has been dropped in the match against Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch is missing the game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium and the reason seems to be pretty hilarious. The right-handed Australia batsman left his kit bag back in Rajkot and it hadn’t arrived by the time of the game in Mumbai. The Gujarat side are certainly missing on a trick that some other batsman can lend him the bat and other stuff.

Well, whatever we say the call has been taken and the playing XI has been revealed by skipper Suresh Raina and it doesn’t have Finch in the line up.

Finch isn’t playing because His Kit Bag Did Not Arrive. Yes. That’s. Right. #IPL #MIvGL Can’t anyone lend him the bat? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 April 2017

Having said that, reason for Finch being unable to borrow a bat from a colleague could be the sponsor commitments which prevent him from using any other willow to express himself against second-placed Mumbai Indians in the tenth edition of the IPL.

The Suresh Raina-led side lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the encounter in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first in their own backyard. Gujarat are coming in the game with a win against Rising Pune Supergiant. In that game, Andrew Tye who was making his IPL debut scalped a hattrick and a fifer during the course of the innings.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand too rode on Kieron Pollard’s brutal knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore after Samuel Badree returned with a hattrick and reduced Mumbai to 7/4.

Here’s how Gujarat’s playing XI looks after ‘losing’ Finch’s kit bag. B McCullum, D Smith, J Roy, S Raina (c), K Karthik (wk), Ishan Kishan, R Jadeja, P Kumar, Basil Thampi, A Tye, M Patel are the players included in the playing XI for Gujarat.

