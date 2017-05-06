IPL 2017: A place in top two seems a mammoth task for Sunrisers Hyderabad

In their first seven matches of IPL 10, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated the league. (Source: IPL) In their first seven matches of IPL 10, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated the league. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to a second consecutive loss on Saturday which has affected their points tally and has now made it difficult for them to make it to top two. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In their first seven matches of this year’s IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated the league with the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh in few matches – all contributing their share of experience into the side.

But in the last five matches, the defending champions have managed to pull off just two wins out of five, with one against the Royal Challengers being washed out. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Daredevils after setting up a challenging target of 185.

Unfortunately their form didn’t change for the better as they lost against the Rising Pune Supergiants where they remained short lost by five runs.

Sunrisers paid for their bleak bowling performance against the Daredevils when Mohammad Siraj and Moises Henriques gave away 77 runs in their six overs. The Rising Pune Supergiants performed well under pressure by defending even a non challenging target of 148.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lacked momentum in their batting line up with only Warner and Yuvraj reaching above the 40-run mark.

With two matches remaining in the campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad have to regain the momentum. With a destructive batting line-up of Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Naman Ojha, they are still a very capable side of making it to top two in the IPL, but the current performance of the team and other teams catching up on points table it’ll only get tough from here.

