IPL 2017 could see India-Australia banter continue

David Warner is leading the SRH side while Virat Kohli is captaining RCB. (Source: BCCI) David Warner is leading the SRH side while Virat Kohli is captaining RCB. (Source: BCCI)

The video of Steve Smith speaking in Marathi language is doing the rounds on social media. He will be leading an IPL team which is based out of Maharashtra. In his team, he will captain a Marathi as well. Ajinkya Rahane will play under Smith at Rising Pune Supergaint and so will be other Indian players.

Similarly, Glenn Maxwell will lead the Kings XI Punjab and there will be Indian players in his team. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by another Australia, David Warner. So what will happen when these teams play other teams?

The recently concluded India-Australia Test series saw high-level of sledging, mocking and media coverage. Both sides were involved in on-field banters and even face-making.

With the players from both teams set to play in IPL season 10 which begins in Hyderabad on Wednesday, we can expect more of the India-Australia banter.

Three teams are being led by Australian cricketers which Shane Watson, who was not part of the Test series, will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore atleast for the first game. So there is quite a good chance that the India-Australia banter continues after a small break.

During the Test series, it all started with Virat Kohli’s comment on Steve Smith. The Australian captain was accused of seeking help from the dressing room during DRS. Kohli later said that he has seen Australia do it before as well. The Australian media criticised Kohli for false claims and even compared him with animals.

Smith said that it was a “brain fade” moment for him. Kohli took a dig at that as well and said brain fade is something that happened to him in the first Test where he shouldered his arms to a delivery from Steve O’Keefe and lost his off-stump.

Later in the series, Kohli injured himself while fielding and was away from the field for a complete day’s play. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell mocked his injury by holding his shoulder during fielding.

Apart from this, Kohli, at the end of the series said that he doesn’t share the same equation with Australian players that he used to before the start of the series.

With most players from that series set to play against each other, it will be interesting to see if this continues and we see more chit-chat between the players from the two countries.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd