IPL 2017: Introduce wicket-pressure system in rain-hit matches, says Stephen Fleming

In a column in the Times of India, Rising Pune Supergiant coach, Stephen Fleming came up with the idea of “wicket pressure” – that is, reducing the wickets in hand along with the overs in shortened T20 – was the best way to even out the contest.

“The D/L method is satisfactory for 100 overs, but in a 40-over game, it simply favours the team batting second too much,” Fleming said. “With low-scoring games on difficult pitches, whenever the overs are reduced, the team batting second will always have an edge because they stand a far lower chance of being bowled out, so they can stay a lot more relaxed.

“In a situation like Wednesday night, even though there has been a small increase in runs required and there’s pressure on the team batting second owing to a reduction in the number of overs, they still have all wickets in hand which means they can play without risk. Even losing three wickets in approximately one over doesn’t really hamper them; they know they can just keep going because they have plenty of batting resources to fall back on.”

“The whole scenario just isn’t ideal and definitely needs a bit of tweaking. One of the ideas floating around is to introduce ‘wicket pressure’, so if you have a small chase, then you also have fewer wickets to play with. In effect, that means you only have five wickets, for example, for a six-over chase.”

