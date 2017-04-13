IPL 2017: Indian Premier League media rights period brought down to five years

The current ten-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) expires at the end of the 2017 season The current ten-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) expires at the end of the 2017 season

When the tenth edition of the cash-rich IPL gets over later in May, besides the squads being refreshed and players up for grabs in the subsequent auction, the broadcast rights will also go on the market. However, according to a report in TOi, the BCCI has announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights tender period will be brought down from 10 years to a period of five.

Earlier it was scheduled to be for a period of 10 years of broadcast and five years of digital. But now it will be for a collective period of just five years for both digital and broadcast.

Meanwhile, the broadcast rights and digital rights will come under consideration once again for the 2018 season onwards and it could fetch the board between Rs 18,000-30,000 crores or even more.

There is no official time frame revealed for when the final call will be made on the rights as the newly appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) are expected to be patient in their decision making.

The current ten-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) expires at the end of the 2017 season.

The previous deal with Sony fetched BCCI roughly Rs 6,700 across the ten year period and since then, the league has grown in stature and brought in a lot of big players in terms of advertising revenue.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd