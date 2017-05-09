India will dominate Pakistan in Champions Trophy, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly said that India will continue their unbeaten run against arch rivals Pakistan. (Source: PTI) Sourav Ganguly said that India will continue their unbeaten run against arch rivals Pakistan. (Source: PTI)

India will face a challenging task during their Champions Trophy campaign as they face Pakistan on June 4 in their opening match in Champions Trophy.

Ahead of Champions Trophy, the former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly has already started the war of words as he said that India will continue their unbeaten run against arch rivals Pakistan when both face each other in Group-B tie at Edgbaston.

Pakistan have never defeated India in any major ICC Tournament which includes the 50-overs World Cup and World Cup T20. India has maintained invincible record against its neighbors with a 11-0 lead in both formats. Although,when we look at Pakistan’s record in Champions Trophy they hold a 2-1 lead over India.

Despite all the facts and figures in Champions Trophy, Ganguly seemed confident that India will be able to overcome the depleted Pakistan side in their Champions Trophy encounter. While speaking to India Today, Ganguly said, “India will beat Pakistan again in Champions Trophy.”

“In the last eight to 10 years there has been a massive difference in the quality between India and Pakistan and that has been one of the major reasons why India have continued to dominate Pakistan (in ICC events). I believe India will do it again in the Champions Trophy in Birmingham on June 4,” Ganguly added.

On the other hand, Former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is positive about Pakistan beating India.

“We don’t have a great record against India in major events but every day is a new day and I am sure the players will perform well in the first match. The June 4 game is very important for us, not only because it is against India, but also because it will go a long way in helping us qualify for the semi-finals. Our team is quite balanced and has a nice blend of youthful exuberance and experience,” Inzamam said while speaking to ‘The Express Tribune’.

Ganguly feels that in major ICC tournaments India have always dominated Pakistan as Indian team always had more quality players as compared to Pakistan.

“In early part of the 90s and even in early 2000s, it is just that India played better than Pakistan in world tournaments because there was not much difference between the two sides. The Pakistan team was a fantastic unit then with the likes of Wasim (Akram), Waqar (Younis), Inzamam (ul-Haq), Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad and Salim Malik.

“But 2005 onwards, the Pakistan team has not been the same as it used to be. They have lost to India on quality, they have lost to India on ability and somehow India have reacted to big match pressure much better than Pakistan.

Regarding technique of the Indian players in comparison to Pakistan, Ganguly said, “The technique and quality of Indian players have been better than Pakistan’s. You see, in Pakistan there is rare brilliance but every time they have been under pressure, they have tried to fight or hit their way out of pressure, which has not worked for them. But every time you see India under pressure, they are a team, which would seem have soaked in the pressure.

“They have batted and played difficult situations well and then have dominated,” said Ganguly.

