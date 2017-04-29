Rishabh Pant will get a look only if MS Dhoni gets injured, says former India selector Saba Karim

MS Dhoni has been out of touch while Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana have managed to make an impact in IPL 10. MS Dhoni has been out of touch while Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana have managed to make an impact in IPL 10.

India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy is yet to be announced despite BCCI missing the deadline of April 25. The primary reason for the delay is attributed to be the deliberations over the proposed revenue model but another reason stated is that the selectors are looking into the performances of youngsters in the on-going IPL. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Youngsters like Mumbai Indians’ Nitish Rana, Delhi Daredevils’ Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have managed to make an impact in the cash-rich league. However, former selector Kiran More does not think performance in the T20 league is sufficient to earn a berth in the national team.

“The Champions Trophy (50 overs a side) is a different ball game in England. You need experienced players for that,” said Kiran More, who is currently with Mumbai Indians as their talent manager.

During an interaction with Livemint, Saba Karim said that, “When you are picking a T20 team, then (giving weightage to) IPL performance is fine. If I have to pick just a T20 team, then I can think of Rana, but certainly not for ODIs. I will see what he has done in the Vijay Hazare tournament.”

Pant had a wonderful domestic season, where he went on to score the fastest Ranji Trophy century, and is considered to be MS Dhoni’s successor. However, with lack of experience, selectors believe Pant has a lot to prove. “Even Pant will get a look only if (MS) Dhoni is injured. Similarly, someone like Krunal Pandya will be seriously considered if Ravindra Jadeja is unfit. However, if Virat Kohli gets injured, I won’t consider Rana because he hasn’t done anything of note in domestic cricket, unlike a Pant or Pandya,” Karim continued.

Nitish has been in phenomenal form as he continues to provide strength in Mumbai’s middle order. After eight matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 266 runs, which include three fifty plus scores.

For instance, “Nitish (Rana) has done well in the IPL but didn’t have a great first-class season, so the onus is now on him to follow it up nicely in the next season,” Karim further suggested.

Clinical performance in the on-going season of IPL, can help these youngsters earn a berth in India A.

