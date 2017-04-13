Latest News

India captain Virat Kohli passed fit to play in IPL 2017

Virat Kohli missed the franchise's first three matches as he underwent rehabilitation after injuring his right shoulder.

By: Reuters | Mumbai | Published:April 13, 2017 11:06 am
Virat Kohli has been declared match fit. (Source: PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli has recovered from his shoulder injury and is fit to play in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

Kohli missed the franchise’s first three matches as he underwent rehabilitation after injuring his right shoulder while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury forced him to miss India’s series-sealing final test win over Australia in Dharamsala but the BCCI said on Thursday the 28-year-old has regained match fitness.

“He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru,” the board said in a statement.

“The Indian captain had undergone rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder and has now recovered to be able to participate in IPL 2017.”

Kohli’s side, who have lost Australia paceman Mitchell Starc and India opener Lokesh Rahul to injuries, have lost two of their three matches in the April 5-May 21 tournament.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi