In IPL 10, pacemen are back in the fast lane

Ever since the birth of IPL, there has been a constant moan from many in cricketing world: that this is the death of fast bowlers. Young men were running in fast, but all through the sprint they were thinking how to get the ball as slow as possible to the other side. If you didn’t have those clever little slower ones — pushed out from the knuckles and palms — and perhaps soon from the arm-pits — it seemed you couldn’t do anything in this format as a fast bowler. As if the fast bowler’s success entirely depended on denying himself of his weapon of pace. A collective erasure of chief identity of sorts.

Even bouncers are sent down slow these days. Not the famed slow bouncer of Andy Roberts, but these are real slow oxymorons. Not dissing those slower capabilities at all — only a moron would — but the abstinence practised by fast men had reached ridiculous proportions. Dazed by how fast and furious(ly) the fat bats were pummelling the ball across short boundaries, they decided to drop pace and convince themselves that are medium-pacers.

It made sense, of course, but when it became the staple diet, one was beginning to get fed up. A change of pace, which used to be a lovely innovation in the 80s, had become a tired cliché. Luckily, in this IPL, a few fast bowlers from Kolkata KnightRiders and Delhi Daredevils are showing us they haven’t trimmed down their fangs yet. Check this stat from KKR’s Nathan Coulter-Nile from Sunday’s game against Bangalore: Not one run was scored of him in front of wicket. Let that sink in.

“So, bowlers do still win matches” — Dale Steyn tweeted after watching the Coulter-Nile-led Kolkata attack blow away Bangalore for the second shortest T20 innings in history, and the smallest IPL total. One wonders, even as he was being at his pithiest best, did Steyn wonder about his IPL history? The wonderfully talented, fast swing bowler never quite managed to nail this format, floating deliveries too full, which would be timed through the infield. Instead, he should perhaps have got his deliveries to burst off a length like the Kolkata pacers or the ones from Delhi, who have been menacing and thoughtful.

Coulter-Nile took three wickets with three deliveries that varied in lengths, trajectory, line, extent of swing but had one constant: pace. The first one was a real beauty. It’s a pity that someone in the crowd sitting just above the sightscreen stood up and disturbed Virat Kohli as it would have been real good ball even if that person had sat still. Catch it on the net if you can.

It was a pacy 142.9 kmph projectile but not the full floater of Steyn (in this format that is). Somewhere near a length, the ball ceased to be notable for just its velocity. It started to bend, curve and snap away. Kohli was on the front foot, but the movement meant he was now stretching across inexorably. Away from his area of control. Away from his body. Away from safety. Edge and gone.

The ball to get out AB de Villiers was a feisty bouncer. It was a kind of bouncer that don’t make batsmen instinctively sway away as they aren’t those at-the-throat nasties. It was a bouncer made for the modern-day formats. When it exploded of the pitch, de Villiers, the quickest draw in the world of cricket, would have bet on himself that he could still pull it. But this one curved away as well which meant he was now left juggling with two hot items — pace and movement. Even he couldn’t draw his bat in time and cover for pace and swing, and top edged it.

Not that there was much respite in his absence. When he wasn’t on, it was either Umesh Yadav or Chris Woakes. Yadav had already shown his fast prowess with a four-for in his first IPL game this season, taking out the likes of Glen Maxwell, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha with his pacy seamers. On Sunday, he had Mandeep Singh check a shot and was swallowed at point. Pace commands such respect and tricks the mind into an unforced error of sorts. We saw that with Sanju Samson’s dismissal on Saturday night when he suddenly checked his intended punch-drive against the skiddy pace of Mitchell McClenaghan and was taken at mid-off.

And then there was Woakes. He beat Chris Gayle for pace. It whipped up from a short of length and Gayle was late on the pull. Game over. A bunch of pacers had sucker-punched Bangalore. There weren’t any cute slower ones, no little smileys. Just a flaming red emoji. Raw pace and movement. Wham bham!

