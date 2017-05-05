In home stretch, IPL group stage becomes a five-horse race

So far, only one team has made the IPL playoffs and only two are out of contention. (Source: IPL) So far, only one team has made the IPL playoffs and only two are out of contention. (Source: IPL)

With the IPL group stage three-quarters over, only one team has made the playoffs and only two are out of contention. As the business end begins, The Indian Express takes stock of various sides’ chances.

Safe passage

Mumbai Indians: Rising Pune Supergiant must know something that the other teams in IPL 10 don’t. They are the only team to have beaten Mumbai Indians this season. Twice. Rohit Sharma’s outfit is the only one which can safely start planning for the playoffs, as they know they will be there. They lead the points table after 10 matches, and another couple of wins should ensure they finish in the top two and get two chances to seal a spot in the final.

With a line-up full of hard-hitting batsmen who do not take their foot off the gas throughout the 20 overs, Mumbai Indians are a nightmare for any opposition. Apart from their big names, youngsters such as Nitish Rana and the Pandya brothers have risen to the occasion.

The bowling attack is incisive — with the likes of Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh proving difficult to get away.

Down and out

RC Bangalore: On the other end of the scale, RCB are gone. With just two win from 11 games, the star-studded outfit can only hope to spoil somebody else’s prospects. Injuries to key players at the start of the competition, and poor returns from the big names ensured they never knew their strongest combination. Bowling was never their strongest suit, but it is their much-vaunted batting that has proved to be their downfall.

They have matches left against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils, and these three teams will be worried as a side with nothing to lose can be the most dangerous opposition.

Gujarat Lions: Their paper-thin bowling attack has ensured they will be fighting to avoid the wooden spoon. They have not managed a single win batting first, because they don’t have the arsenal to defend even big totals. They were unlucky with injuries to key players such as Dwayne Bravo and Andrew Tye, but even international bowlers such as Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner could not make much of an impact. The only saving grace was Basil Thampi, who impressed with his pace and heart.

They visit Mohali on Sunday when the home team’s power-packed overseas batting line-up will be licking its lips. The Lions’ finish their engagements with two ‘home’ matches in Kanpur against Delhi and Hyderabad, which will be more significant to these teams’ prospects.

Favourites for playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders: They have lost their last two matches, but they should still finish inside the top 4. What their latest setbacks have ensured though is that they are now in a three-way fight for a spot in the First Qualifier.

They have arguably the best bowling attack in the competition, with a potent combination of pace and spin. With their top and middle order, barring Yusuf Pathan, firing on all cylinders, they seemed one of the teams to beat at the middle of the league phase. But the all-out attack launched by first David Warner and then Rahul Tripathi may have given other teams a template to challenge Gautam Gambhir’s squad.

They still have to visit Bangalore and Mohali, and don’t have a good record when hosting Mumbai Indians, as the Eden Gardens has been a happy hunting ground for Rohit Sharma. KKR can’t count their chickens yet.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith’s outfit is the form team at the moment, winning six of their last seven matches. After the opening win over Mumbai Indians, they lost their next three games only to bounce back in style. Ben Stokes has been the chief catalyst of the turnaround, providing match-winning contributions with both bat and ball when the team needed them most. Opener Rahul Tripathi has been a pleasant surprise and Imran Tahir has delivered with the ball whenever required.

But the going doesn’t get easy for them from here on. Two of their three remaining matches are away to Hyderabad and Delhi, before they host Kings XI Punjab in their final league fixture. All these teams are fighting for playoff spots as of now, and Pune have their task cut out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner has led from the front, and sits atop the run-getters’ charts. The inclusion of Kane Williamson has added spine to the batting and freed up Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh to play their natural game. Their bowling is already well manned, but they will be worried about the day top wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an off-day. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been difficult to read for most, but the other members of the attack have been inconsistent.

Sunrisers will also be concerned about their away form, as they have won only one game away from Hyderabad. They have to put it right if they get into the playoffs. Before that, their two home games against Pune and Mumbai promise to be feisty encounters, before they attempt to improve their away record against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur.

Outside chance

Kings XI Punjab: They are the most inconsistent side in the league. On their day, they can dismiss a side for 67 and on another, fail to defend nearly 200. Their batting is strong, helmed by quality overseas talent, but they rely on Indian bowlers to do the hard yards. They have a little more margin for error as they have five matches left. But three of them are away. Bangalore will have a point to prove while Mumbai and Pune will be formidable on home turf. Glenn Maxwell’s men will also face a tough home game against KKR.

Delhi Daredevils: They are making the most of home comfort right now, as their previously brittle batting seems to have come of age. But they have no room for complacency. They need to win their remaining four fixtures, and hope other results go their way. One point in their favour is that they play three of them at home, and the sole away game at laggards Gujarat Lions. But two of their three home games are against Mumbai and Pune. If they win those, they may still have to prevail over at home against Bangalore, led by ‘local boy’ Virat Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now