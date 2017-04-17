IPL 2017 Preview: In fight for top spot it will be Delhi Daredevils’ bowlers vs Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsmen

Delhi Daredevils skipper, Zaheer Khan will be looking for consistency from hi young batsmen. Delhi Daredevils skipper, Zaheer Khan will be looking for consistency from hi young batsmen.

Sitting on the second spot in the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to consolidate their position at the top when they clash with an equally confident and third placed Delhi Daredevils (DD). In what promises to be a exciting encounter, the Gautam Gambhir led KKR will face DD in their own den at the Ferozshah Kotla on Monday. Seemingly the result of the match could be decided on the fact as to who wins the battle- The explosive KKR batsmen or the bowlers of DD.

For KKR the task will be cut out and that will be not to give away wickets at regular intervals and especially during the beginning of the innings. With Chris Lynn side-lined with the shoulder injury, it will be interesting to see what combination KKR goes with in this match. On the bowling front, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav will hold the key.

For Delhi, as far as the batting is concerned, the youthful exuberance of Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Corey Anderson and Chris Morris could prove devastating at times. But they still haven’t been consistent. That is something that skipper Zaheer Khan will be hoping for in this match.

The bowling lineup features an experienced Zaheer Khan, along with Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris and Amit Mishra. This certainly makes the bowling unit look formidable and it may very well turn out to be Delhi Daredevils’ biggest strength. Even on pitches which will offer less bounce the likes of Cummins and Rabada will generate the extra bounce which will surely trouble the opposition batsmen. Added to that are their skills of bowling in the death overs. Last season Delhi were criticized as they were unable to defend some of their big scores, but this time there is a lot more depth in the bowling. Hence, it will be a contest worth the watch as DD lock horns against KKR in their own den.

