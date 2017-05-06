I’m happy that I got Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli out again, says Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma returned with figures of 3/22. (Source: PTI) Sandeep Sharma returned with figures of 3/22. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another batting collapse to succumb to their third successive defeat at this years IPL. This time the chief architect behind this collapse was Sandeep Sharma who began the collapse by snapping up Chris Gayle for a duck. He then went on to get the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. He finally ended up with figures of 3 for 22.

Speaking about his spell, in the post-match presentation ceremony, Sandeep said,“It is making me feel great. It is a dream come true for me and I’m very happy. . “I hold a good record against Gayle and Kohli and I’m happy I got them again.”

Lauding Virender Sehwag for his mentorship he said, “I have been talking to my coaches especially Viru who told me to swing the ball both ways and pitch it up. Any batsman will find it difficult to tackle swing,” Sandeep added.

Speaking about the Bengaluru wicket, he said, “It was not a typical Bangalore wicket, it was not that flat, but there was assistance for the bowlers.”

Meanwhile, commenting about the upcoming games and their importance, Sandeep said“Next two games, we are playing in Mohali that is my home ground. Bangalore is my second home ground I’ve always done well here also,” he stated.

