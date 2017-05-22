ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Umar Akmal fails fitness test, removed from Pakistan squad

Umar Akmal proved himself fit during the Pakistan Cup in Rawalpindi in March. (Source: AP) Umar Akmal proved himself fit during the Pakistan Cup in Rawalpindi in March. (Source: AP)

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been sent back from England after he failed to pass two fitness tests.

“He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy,” PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told ESPNcricinfo. “So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements.”

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also commented on the issue and said, “We had a set a fitness standard which isn’t really a tough one to start with,”. “But he still didn’t meet the average level. So whoever the player is, whatever his performance is like, we could not select him. Akmal being dropped is a reprimand and it’s a major blow for any player. He is a good player, we needed him, but we had to take a decision.”

The team management had informed PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan about the suggestion “being made by the coaches.”

Pakistan team is currently in England to take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy event. Fitness test of the cricketers was held two days back in Birmingham. Umar Akmal had already been dropped from Pakistani squad for West Indies because of his poor fitness.

It may be recalled here that the PCB had recently imposed a fine, besides issuing a warning to Umar Akmal over misconduct during a domestic tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd