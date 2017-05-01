IPL 2017: I will welcome it if BCCI decides to go for an open auction, says Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta also praised Virender Sehwag and said that he is an unbelievable coach. Preity Zinta also praised Virender Sehwag and said that he is an unbelievable coach.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner, Preity Zinta has strengthened the rumours of an open auction for the 2018 Indian Premier League season. “It was meant to be an open auction without retention. We have been told about it. I will welcome it if BCCI decides to go for an open auction,” Zinta told TOI on Sunday. This effectively means no team will be able to retain any players.

“It doesn’t mean that I am not happy with my team. I think, we have a great team. The teams which are doing well are the ones where the young Indian players are performing,” Zinta added.

Talking about coach Virender Sehwag, she said, “We have an unbelievable coach in Virender Sehwag. He is dynamic, helpful and extremely chilled out. He also has a super cricketing brain which makes him a very special coach,” she gushed.

Speaking about the IPL this year, she said, “When we played the Mumbai game, the fans were shouting at the top of their voice when Sehwag came out on the field. The atmosphere was electric. Similarly , the fans in Mohali cheered for AB de Villiers last year. It is fun seeing how the Indian fans appreciate good cricket.”

