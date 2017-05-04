IPL 2017: I will put Ben Stokes’ innings ahead of Rahul Tripathi’s, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary said that Ben Stokes’ innings was one of the best he has witnessed. (Source: BCCI) Manoj Tiwary said that Ben Stokes’ innings was one of the best he has witnessed. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiants’ middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary has rated Ben Stokes’ century against Gujarat Lions as a “better” one as compared to the 93 scored by youngster Rahul Tripathi’s. However he did go on to say that Tripathi’s innings was an “outstanding knock” but Stokes was better simply for the circumstances in which he scored those runs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Honestly I will put Ben Stokes’ innings ahead of Tripathi’s. We were 10/3 in the last match. The way he took us through was a treat to watch. It was one of the best innings I have witnessed,” Tiwary told the media after the victory.

Praising Tripathi he said,”Rahul was outstanding today. He’s been in good touch from the start of the season. Last year, he scored a hundred against Bengal (domestic season). I knew that he would come up. He’s been good touch, I’m really happy that he carried that momentum into IPL,” Tiwary said.

“Initially in the IPL, youngsters were nervous. Nowadays they are all matured enough to deal with all these situation. They are not intimidated by jam packed stadiums. The focus is on the middle. It didn’t look like Rahul was focusing anywhere apart from the 22-yards. His fanbase will grow further after this.”, Tiwary added.

Commenting on Stokes’s performance and how it lifted the morale of the team he said,” It would have been a difficult game here. But Ben Stokes’ inspirational knock has helped us a lot to do well at KKR’s home venue. It’s pretty pleasing to see everyone contributing and we are peaking at the right time.”

“Whenever you are winning, everyone is in a good state of mind and there are a lot of happy faces around. It was an inspirational knock (referring to Stokes).”

On their win against KKR, Tiwary said, “We were at number four (in the table) and we knew we would climb to number three should we win. That was going in the back of our mind. They are such a strong and balanced side. We are now psychologically ahead as we head towards the play-offs.”

