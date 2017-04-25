I will be surprised if Jasprit Bumrah is not in India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad, says Shane Bond

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 9 wickets in 8 IPL matches this season. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah has taken 9 wickets in 8 IPL matches this season. (Source: AP)

Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond feels that seamer Jasprit Bumrah should find his way into India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad. Bond believes that the 23-year-old Bumrah would be a good bowler in all formats. “I will be surprised if he is not in the squad. He will be a good bowler in all formats. At the moment he is a good ODI and T20 bowler.”

With 9 wickets in 8 seasons, Bumrah is second on the list of Mumbai Indians’ leading wicket-takers this season. Since his debut in January 2016, Bumrah has claimed 22 wickets for the team.

Bond is also impressed with the current bowling squad of India and showered praise on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja among others. He said, “India have been playing their cricket at home. Ashwin, Jadeja are phenomenal in these conditions. But it has allowed the seam bowlers to come and make real impact and bowl quick. Umesh has developed as a bowler.”

“Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) hasn’t played much and the benefits of his rest can be seen as his pace has come up again. So, when India (play) away from home, they have got a seam bowling attack which is going to be a handful, given the right conditions,” said the 41-year-old from Christchurch.

Bond also praised Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya saying that he is the quickest bowler of MI along with Bumrah currently. “He (Hardik) is our quickest bowler along with Bumrah at the moment. I am really pleased with the way he is coming along and developing. He has got a lot on his plate. He’s a genuine all-rounder, so we have to be very careful about managing his bowling.”

“Bumrah is a world class white-ball bowler with his reputation as a death bowler. He does bowl good yorkers. We try him with Hardik, get them to use range of variations, because people know Bum’s (Bumrah’s) yorkers are so good,” Bond said.

Bond said that they felt happy that the spinners Harbhajan Singh and Krunal Pandya are bowling well. “I am really happy with the performance of the bowling group, not just the quick bowlers. We are lucky that Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) and Krunal (Pandya) are (also) bowling well. Karn Sharma got a game last night and did well.

“When we take the field, we are planned and have lot of good strategies in place. We have bowlers who are capable of going and delivering out there,” quipped Bond.

