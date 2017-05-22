IPL Final: I was quite surprised to get the last over, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson feels that in such pressure situations you just have to take your time and focus on the areas where you want to bowl. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mitchell Johnson feels that in such pressure situations you just have to take your time and focus on the areas where you want to bowl. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians created history on Sunday after they pulled off a sensational one-run win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of IPL 10. Mumbai were not able to set a strong total for Pune as they only managed 129 for eight in their 20 overs. Defending a low total, and that too in an IPL final, required real hard work from the Mumbai bowlers and they lived up to expectations.

Mitchell Johnson was impressive in his four overs, conceding just 26 runs and taking three wickets. But the turning point of the match had to be the final over by the Australian where he managed to defend 11 runs despite conceding a boundary off the first ball. He handled the pressure with perfection and scalped two big wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith to seal the final for Mumbai.

On bowling the last over of the match and being able to defend those crucial 11 runs he said, “I was quite surprised to get the last over as I thought those pressure situations are over but I enjoyed bowling the last over as I knew that to keep runs in control we need Smith’s wicket and we got him on the offside which got us the match,” he told IPL website after the match.

“It’s really good at the moment, we couldn’t set a big target on the board but we knew we have to fight hard and we have been bowling well throughout the tournament, so we just needed to clinch this close match against Pune. We’ve lost some close games against them so just needed to win this one. I am really happy to finish the job for my team.”

On being asked about the target which they had in mind, Johnson said, “This wasn’t the total we were expecting, we expected to get close to 170 but their bowlers bowled pretty well, taking a few early wickets but still we thought that we can defend 130 as we did against Kolkata in the last match as I think they are a better batting side. So it was all about performing in the pressure, and we always had that hope as the wicket was slower we could try some slower ones, yorkers and hitting the wicket hard to build pressure on them.”

Johnson feels that in such pressure situations you just have to take your time and focus on the areas where you want to bowl and give your 100 percent there. He also praised the game of Rising Pune Supergiant saying that they fought really hard.

