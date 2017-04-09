IPL 2017: I was lucky to get Chris Gayle’s wicket, says Chris Morris

The six-foot-six Chris Morris took . (Source: Express) The six-foot-six Chris Morris took . (Source: Express)

Delhi Daredevils will consider themselves really lucky that they have an all rounder like Chris Morris at their disposal and yesterday Chris Morris showed exactly why he is regarded so highly. Against RCB he bowled a spell of 4-0-21-3 and most importantly got the wicket of Chris Gayle. It was the sixth time Chris Morris had got Gayle in the IPL. He followed up the wicket with three more wickets, two in the last over and a good catch to get rid of the dangerous Kedar Jadhav.

However, while speaking to IPLT20.com Morris said, “I just got lucky to get Chris Gayle’s wicket. It was a slower ball which dipped a little bit more. Very very lucky, just my day.On another day it could have gone out of the stadium.

South Africa’s Chris Morris He is a match winner and he can bowl upfront and at the death. He has already shown his capabilities with the ball by picking up 41 wickets in the last three seasons for Delhi. Morris is a handy batsman as well and comes up with the goods by playing down the order for the Daredevils.

For this years IPL he hasn’t changed much in his approach and said, “I am keeping things simple. But I try to land the yorker with the old ball and with the new ball I try to land it in good areas and do it consistently.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the captaincy of Zaheer Khan he said, “Its a bit different having a fast bowling captain. he understand what his bowlers think. He is quite good wit his planning and field placings. He back you up with the field changes as well.”

