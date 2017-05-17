Royal Challengers Bangalore will come back stronger next season, vows Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli would be looking forward to the Champions Trophy next month after the lows of the IPL. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli would be looking forward to the Champions Trophy next month after the lows of the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a miserable season this year in the Indian Premier League as they failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and the franchise itself. Bangalore had the firepower to smash any bowling attack on their given day and before the tournament it was expected by all the cricket fans that the big guns, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle would fire in most of the matches. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The bowling department didn’t fare all that well either with Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Chaudhary, Pawan Negi and Srinath Aravind all going for massive runs in the league matches and struggling to build pressure on the opposition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore played their first three matches without Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but still managed to win against Delhi in their second league match. Bangalore have struggled in every match with their batting which pushed them at the bottom of the league table with just three wins out of 14.

Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/Mi2QlNSNVH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 17 May 2017

On Wednesday, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to apologise to his supporters after a disappointing season. He said, “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but felt that its best to do after the tournament, so I also want to thank all my supporters for supporting our team in tough times and always being with us when it mattered the most. I am really humbled by all your love and support and we will come back stronger next season”.

