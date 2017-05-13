IPL 2017: I want to take the complete blame, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary finished with 60 off 45 balls. (Source: BCCI) Manoj Tiwary finished with 60 off 45 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary has taken the complete blame for not finishing the game for his team against Delhi Daredevils. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Speaking at the post-match presentation Tiwary spoke about not being able to take his team over the finishing line and said,”I want to take the complete blame for that because I was the batsman who was set over there. Before the last over we couldn’t get any boundaries at that point of time and I was the man who was on strike and was not able to connect. But obviously, the match was in our hands at one point of time and that’s the way it happens at times.

“We tried our best but we have to go back now and see what went wrong and how the batsmen could have scored more runs, find out what kind of strokes we could have played in that situation and come back harder in the next game. It’s going to be a pressure game because both the teams (Rising Pune and Kings XI Punjab) want to win and let’s see who comes best in that game.”

Commenting on Dhoni’s run out he said, “Dhoni mentioned that he couldn’t see the ball where it went and that is the reason he couldn’t make it because the ball went behind so he wasn’t aware where the ball went. But it happens, even the quickest of persons gets run-out and today was an example. It’s very rare, but yes, when things don’t go your way, things like these happen. But you must give credit to Shami as well because he took that risk of throwing and taking that chance because if that ball wouldn’t have hit the stumps then it would have been one more extra run.”

