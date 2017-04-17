Latest News

IPL 2017: I think I was couple of years late getting married, says Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan also said that he enjoys batting on big grounds as he can hit the ball longer.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 17, 2017 5:00 pm

IPL 2017, IPL, IPL, IPL news, IPL scores, KKR Yusuf Pathan, Pathan KKR, Patham batting, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket

Known for his big-hitting prowess Yusuf Pathan revealed his funny side in an interview with commentator Sunil Gavaskar. Speaking to Gavaskar on the mike while fielding, Pathan said,”I enjoy batting on big grounds as I can hit the ball longer. With long boundaries I know how far to hit. I can play my natural game. On smaller grounds I become nervous.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

When asked about his marriage he said,”I was late getting married. I think I was a couple of years late while getting married. Should have done it earlier. (Bahut enjoy kar raha hoon… barey ground mey enjoy karta hoon batting karna. Chote ground mein main nervous ho jaata hoon… I can play my natural game.. Do saal late kar diya shaadi karne mein..)

Pathan also spoke about his role with current franchise KKR and revealed that it has changed now as he needs to spend more time at the crease.

“My role has changed a bit.. Boundaries and sixes are for someone else to hit now. I can play my natural game if needed. and look to bat 20 overs if needed,” Pathan said.

Yusuf Pathan is yet to the light the IPL on fire with his explosive hitting. Playing for KKR he has scored only 27 runs so far but has rolled his arm over and also got a wicket. KKR , meanwhile, are sitting on the second spot in the points table and they (KKR) would look to consolidate their position at the top when they clash with an equally confident and third placed Delhi Daredevils (DD).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore