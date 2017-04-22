IPL 2017: I think AB De Villiers is okay to play against KKR, says Yuzvendra Chahal

AB de Villiers was also seen at the practice session as he came ahead of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. (Source: File) AB de Villiers was also seen at the practice session as he came ahead of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle. (Source: File)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’ flamboyant bataman, AB de Villiers is set to return in the next IPL encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. This was confirmed by teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. “I think he is okay,” Royal Challengers leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said at a press conference on Saturday.

De Villiers was also seen at the practice session and if he returns, most likely it will be Travis Head who will have to sit out.

De Villiers, who had already missed the first two matches of the season with a back injury, had a recurring back trouble that forced him to sit out of their previous match against Gujarat Lions.

AB returned for the third, fourth and fifth game but he is the kind of player the team needs throughout the league. He showed why when he smashed a 46-ball 93 in the game, RCB’s third match, against Kings XI Punjab. Two ordinary outings followed but it’s difficult to dominate without a player like him in the ranks. With Chris Gayle not at his best, AB and Kohli were RCB’s last hopes but the former’s injury concerns are making the road a difficult one for bottom-placed Bangalore.

