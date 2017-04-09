Latest News

IPL 2017: I look to be fast in powerplay and clever at death, says Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills was bought for Rs 12 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2017 auctions in February.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Published:April 9, 2017 11:47 am
ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, indian premier league, rcb vs dd, rcb vs dd ipl, bangalore vs delhi, royal challengers bangalore, tymal mills, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Tymal Mills has picked up two wickets so far in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first win in the 10th season of Indian Premier League on Saturday by defeating Delhi Daredevils. It was a dramatic win after they could only post 157 for 6 in their 20 overs. Their bowlers did well to defend the low total. Tymal Mills, RCB’s T20 specialist pacer, said that it was a good outing for him after a rusty performance against Rising Pune Supergiant in first game.

“I was a bit of rusty coming into the first game and could not bowl as good as I would have liked. But, still happy the way I came out today (Saturday). I look to come in and bowl fast in powerplay and be clever at the death and restrict the runs in the end,” he said in an interview to IPL website before the DD game.

Mills, who was bought for Rs 12 crore at the IPL auction, said he never expected that kind of amount at the auction and thinks that England’s T20I series against India was of great help.

“No. Definitely not. I didn’t expect that money but the T20 series against India could not have come at a better time for myself and other England boys who are playing. I was happy how I performed in those three games. I look forward to repaying RCB (with my performance),” he said.

RCB scampered home for a 15-run win over DD in the match. Mills took one wicket for 33 runs from his four overs on Saturday. The England bowler said that he is looking forward to playing more cricket in Bangalore.

“I played in Bangalore for England in January. The crowd was very much against me but I will try to make the crowd cheer for me,” Mills said.

Talking about his stock and slower deliveries, which have caused much trouble to the batsmen, Mills said that his stock ball is something which he naturally bowls.

“A lot of guys can bowl the slower ball from the back of the hand. Luckily for me I can keep my arm speed the same. I’ve got mobile flexible joints in my shoulder so the action is not so uncomfortable for me for my arm to facing the other way but still being able to turn it over just as fast. I got to be smart to use it and then use pace on some balls and mix it up with some off-cutters and yorkers also,” he explained.

