IPL 2017: I have the ability to play all three formats and I am ready for it, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha hit a brilliant 93 in the IPL. (Source: PTI) Wriddhiman Saha hit a brilliant 93 in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

For someone who has always remained in the shadows of his fellow superstars, Wriddhiman Saha’s recent knock of 93, was the perfect way to silence his critics who questioned his ability with the bat. It was an ideal time and place for Saha to give a gentle reminder of his skills with the bat by scoring a gritty century.

Speaking about his chances in the shorter format, in a recent interview to the Telegraph Saha said,“Well, it’s up to the selectors to decide whether they would consider me for the shorter formats or not. But as far as I’m concerned, I’m definitely ready for it.

“I would certainly love to play in every format. I know I have the ability, and all I need is to keep doing the hard work,”.

On competition with Rishabh Pant he said,. “Yes, he can play shots… He’s talented no doubt, and has a style of his own. But look, in order to make the national team, you need to perform instead of looking at what others are doing,” the 32-year-old said.

On his IPL performances, he said, “I feel I should’ve done more in this IPL. Those runs against Mumbai Indians were satisfying, but getting more runs in the other matches would have satisfied me more.”

Saha, though, begged to differ from Kings XI mentor Virender Sehwag’s view that overseas players in the team didn’t take enough responsibility. “Obviously, Sehwag is entitled to his own opinion, but nobody plays to lose.”

