IPL 2017: I hurt myself on the rib cage, says David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has said that he hurt himself while taking a catch. “I hurt myself on the rib cage,” Warner said after the match. Warner was seen in some amount of pain after he fell down on his back while taking a catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant of the bowling of Yuvraj Singh in the 10th over of Delhi’s innings.

However, he was also quick to heap praise on his players for his side’s 15-run win over Delhi Daredevils here today. “It was an outstanding performance from the guys. Kane, first game for him this year, the way he and Shikhar played laid an outstanding platform for the guys,” said Warner and added “We galvanise well together, we know what to expect. Fantastic performance from the guys with the bat and then following it up with the ball as well.”

Talking about his bowling unit, Warner said, “Delhi have an outstanding bowling attack with pace upfront. It was about tossing the ball to the youngster playing the first game or go to Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), our experienced paceman.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson was awarded the man of the match and after receiving the award he said, “Nice to get a game. The guys have been doing a fantastic job, so fortunate to get a game. It was a very good surface, it was important to get a good score batting first. Once again, just those partnerships throughout were important and I think the icing on the cake were the couple of boundaries that took us past 180.”

