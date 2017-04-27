IPL 2017: I have immense faith in my batting, says Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa scored 68 runs in 39 balls to bag the Man of the Match Award. (Source: PTI) Robin Uthappa scored 68 runs in 39 balls to bag the Man of the Match Award. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order batsman and Man of the Match on Wednesday, Robin Uthappa is having a really good time with the bat. After inflicting a thumping win against opponents Rising Pune Supergiants Uthappa in an interview to IPLt20.com said,”It was an important innings. They batted well to get 182 and we pulled things back after the 16th over. They batted well again in the last two overs, so we knew we had to keep the run-rate going even after the first six overs. We could not take our foot off the pedal and were looking to get nine runs from every over and we were in a very good position by the 15th over. All in all, it was a very good day.”

Speaking about his batting Uthappa said,”I have immense faith in my batting; I know I don’t need that kind of advantage to score the runs that I need to score for the team. I back myself and I am really confident and sure about my batting.”

Robin also spoke about the importance of this season and said, “It is as important as any other season. It is important to keep performing and I have been doing that. The dream is to play for India again and represent the country in Test matches. The dreams are there but one can’t think too far forward. You want to stay in the present and give your best foot forward. I believe hard work never goes unnoticed. I truly believe my turn will come.”

On his partnership with skipper Gautam Gambhir, Robin said,”Gauti(Gambhir) and I understand each other very well when we are batting. We understand the importance of strike rotation and support each other in that sense. When we take a decision on the field, we really stick to that decision, and when you do that, it works in your favour.”

First Published on: April 27, 2017

