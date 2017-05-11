Latest News

IPL 2017: I firmly believe we let ourselves down against Kings XI Punjab, says Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis feels that in T20 cricket, insane totals will be chased down on some days but on others, teams can struggle.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Published:May 11, 2017 8:40 pm
Jacques Kallis at a promotional event in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders, a team which is yet to confirm a spot in the IPL 2017 play-offs, were chasing 168 against Kings XI Punjab and on course of a win before they made a mess of it. Losing wickets and slow scoring rate made the target out of reach for them. It was a small and chasable total which Kolkata failed to chase. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Team coach Jacques Kallis feels that in T20 cricket, “insane totals” will be chased down on some days but on others, teams can struggle to go past easy ones.

“In T20 sometimes, crazy totals are being chased out while on some occasions, you are not able to overcome easy targets. You don’t win all matches in T20. We are learning lesson from that,” Kallis said.

Kallis also feels that it was a one-off bad day for Kolkata and they will bounce back to win their final league game and make it to the play-offs.

“We will take some valuable lessons going into the next game. The guys are ready to come back from that. Hopefully, we can put up a good performance in the next game,”he said. “I firmly believe we let ourselves down in the last game. We got off to a great start.”

Kolkata batting has been one of the best in this year’s IPL and have won matches convincingly and Kallis feels that it was only the last game in which the team let itself down.

“The platform has been well set throughout the season. We have had very good starts and most of the times we have converted them. But in the last game, like I said, we let ourselves down. We have pretty much qualified for the play-offs. It’s a different kind of pressure now. We have still got one game to go. Again, it’s not about the season but worrying about the next game. We don’t think too far ahead, just try and plan for the next game,” Kallis said.

“It’s a great way to unwind when you are in pressure situation, especially to get away for a couple of hours and hit the golf course. Some read books, some play golf. It’s important to get balance,” Kallis said.

